By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has called on the government to intervene for the team host its matches at their traditional home ground, Nyayo Stadium.

According to Shikanda, majority of Ingwe fans in Nairobi prefer attending their home matches at Nyayo instead of Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos or Kasarani. He argues that hosting their matches at Nyayo will significantly improve their gate collections.

Shikanda revealed the club will be forced to play its remaining home games in Western Kenya if the government won't allow them into Nyayo Stadium which only increases their match expenses.

"We have suffered enough and it's time the Sports Ministry to allow us use Nyayo stadium for our home matches. Since we started hosting our matches in Machakos, the highest amount of money we have collected is Sh5,000 and we can't continue counting losses yet Nyayo is our home ground," said Shikanda.

"We understand that the renovation exercise is not complete but the facility is being used to host tournaments and regional games. Why can't the renovation continue and we also be allowed to use it during our home matches since we always have our training elsewhere?" posed Shikanda.

Shikanda thanked AFC Leopards fans for always supporting the team in these tough financial times but says moving their games to Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega has greatly ballooned their expenses.

Advertisement

"Our fan base in Western Kenya has been solid and we have been reaping big financially but the money ends up paying for the accommodation services and traveling expenses. We have fans in the City who would rather turn out for our matches at Nyayo stadium instead of travelling to Machakos," said Shikanda.