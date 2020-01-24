Broke AFC Leopards target 'modest signings' in market

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) fallen giants AFC Leopards are keen on strengthening their squad before the mid-season transfer window shuts, stand-in coach Anthony Kimani has said.

The only business Leopards have conducted in the transfer window is renewing the contract of goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade. Reports indicate the former Kenyan champions are closing in on experienced midfielder Osborne Monday.

Kimani said they are in the market but will only do modest business as the club eyes an improved performance in the second leg of the campaign. Leopards are seventh on the standings on 28 points, nine off leaders Tusker after 17 rounds of matches.

"Several young players have impressed the technical bench and we could sign five next week. They might be untested at the top level but we believe they have what it takes to do well at this club," Kimani told Nation Sport.

Leopards take on Kisumu AllStars on Saturday and Kimani is optimistic his charges will register a good result. They warmed up to the game with an impressive 4-1 win over Mt Kenya United in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo ground on Tuesday.

"We have no injury concerns and have trained very well this week. We play in the artificial turf in Kisumu on Saturday and had to train under similar conditions this week and I am happy with the level of preparations we have had. I am sure we will give a good account of ourselves."

