Shock as FKF ask Harambee Starlets to break camp - Daily Nation
Shock as FKF ask Harambee Starlets to break camp

Tuesday October 29 2019

Football Kenya Federation president Nick nwendwa (centre) addresses a press conference at Safari park Hotel on October 29, 2019. He is flanked by his deputy Doris Petra (right) and FKF CEO Barry Otieno. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA |

In Summary

  • Starlets are supposed to play Zambia in a two-legged 2020 Olympics qualification match between November 8-14.
By DAVID KWALIMWA
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has asked the national women football team to leave camp.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa explained on Tuesday that the Harambee Starlets have suffered owing to no funding from the government for the last year.

Starlets are supposed to play Zambia in a two-legged 2020 Olympics qualification match between November 8-14.

"If something does not change, we will not play Zambia. I do not know why the Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia does not fund us," said Mwendwa

More to follow...

