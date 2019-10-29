By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has asked the national women football team to leave camp.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa explained on Tuesday that the Harambee Starlets have suffered owing to no funding from the government for the last year.

Starlets are supposed to play Zambia in a two-legged 2020 Olympics qualification match between November 8-14.

"If something does not change, we will not play Zambia. I do not know why the Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia does not fund us," said Mwendwa