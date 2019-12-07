'Broke' Gor Mahia coach considering quitting

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is contemplating leaving the club due to what he says are hard working condition occasioned by the tough financial constraints currently bedevilling the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions.

Polack has spoken of his frustrations over the ongoing strike by players who are protesting lack of salaries for the last four months, adding that him and his family are also feeling the pain of being broke.

K'Ogalo players, who are not participating in this year's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, have not been honouring training sessions at Camp Toyoyo grounds since last Thursday demanding their dues.

The quartet of Cliffton Miheso, captain Kenneth Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango and Lawrence Juma are the only club players who have travelled with the Harambee Stars squad to Uganda for the regional tournament.

"Things are continuing to be tough not only to the players but also for me. I'm the sole breadwinner for my family back at home and I have to pay for their house and take care of them. I will have to make a decision in a few days on the way forward," said Polack, who admitted he is very broke.

The British coach remains optimistic the management will act to salvage the situation.

"I am just around but I urge the players to train at home to be physically fit. My hands are tied and I can't discipline or fine them for not coming for training because they are financially down," he added.

Last week, the Briton told Nation Sport that club chairman Ambrose Rachier had promised to settle salary arrears, but revealed that the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

Polack also lamented that the current situation has affected the performance of the team in their past encounters.

Gor has been undergoing tough financial times since the exit of their shirt sponsor SportPesa.

With the January transfer window beckoning, a number of players are rumoured to be on their way out of the club.

Defender Maurice Ojwang has already written a letter asking to be allowed to leave, while Muguna also through a sporting agency has requested to be released.