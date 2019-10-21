Broke Gor Mahia turn the heat on KPL

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia are crying foul over their prize money of Sh4.5 million for winning the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.

According to club treasurer Sally Bolo, the league's management body is yet to wire the money to Gor's account five months after they were crowned champions.

“The club is going through hard times and it is only good for KPL to pay us our money after winning the league for the third time in a row last season. We won the league when KPL had a sponsor and the current situation of lack of funds should not be used as an excuse to deny us money. Why didn’t they pay us when the funds were available?” posed Bolo.

Gor were crowned champions on May 25 this year when Sportpesa was still the title sponsor of KPL.

“In the past they have paid us in reasonable bits and timelines. But it is now five months since last season ended and we have not received even a single cent from them. They should pay us,” asserted Bolo.

Gor Mahia's demands come at a time when KPL is struggling to manage the league and has since transferred the mandate of paying referees to clubs with a promise that they will be refunded when the league gets a new title sponsor.

Advertisement

K'Ogalo is also in deep financial crisis following the exit of SportPesa as shirt sponsors.