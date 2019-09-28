Broke Gor turn to Keroche to quench thirst

Keroche has given K'Ogalo Sh1 million to cater for logistics for the USM Alger clash

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have received a huge boost ahead of their first round Caf Champions League return match against Algerian side USM Alger with alcoholic beverages company Keroche Breweries coming to their aid by financing the logistics of the match.

The team has endured tough financial times after their shirt sponsors gaming company SportPesa cancelled all sports sponsorships in Kenya last month and this has weighed down on the playing unit who have gone for two months without pay.

Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed the two parties are in advanced talks regarding a shirt sponsorship for this season.

“We are happy that Kerocho has come on board ahead of our game on Sunday but this is just the beginning. We are still in talks and hopefully by the end of the week we shall finalise and announce officially our engagement,” Rachier said.

Keroche has given K'Ogalo Sh1 million ahead of the USM Alger clash.

“We have been in discussions with Gor Mahia for over one year now but we needed to sort out our distribution channels for our products first and therefore nothing concrete has been agreed on. However even as the talks go on we are cognisant of the fact that they are going through financial challenges at the moment and as a company we have always stood firm with Kenyan entities and therefore in line with our policy of Buy Kenya, Build Kenya, we have donated Sh1 million to the club ahead of the big game against USM Alger,” said Keroche Breweries Corporate Affairs Director John Nyongesa who revealed the breakdown of their donation.

“It is difficult to perform well on the backdrop of a financial crisis and we had to come through for Gor Mahia even as the talks for full shirt sponsorship continue. Sh600,000 will go directly to the players who are owed salaries while Sh400,000 goes to the club to cater for logistics of the match,” he added.