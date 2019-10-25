By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sony Sugar will host Kisumu All Stars in Awendo in one of the seven Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches scheduled this weekend.

Sony are 16th on the log with just three points after six matches while Kisumu All Stars are second-bottom with a point having played the same number of matches.

Sony have already given away two walkovers against AFC Leopards (home) and Tusker (away) while All Stars are yet to win a match in their debut in the top flight.

With Sony at the risk of being expelled from the league if they fail to honour one more game, the team resumed training this week and head coach James Nandwa says they are ready for the match despite the challenges the club is going through.

“We have trained for three days and even though we are not a full house yet, I am happy with the work we have put in so far. The players are obviously very rusty as they haven’t been training and playing competitively for a while," Nandwa told Nation Sport on Friday.

"Kisumu All Stars might not be doing very well in the league so far but the fact that they have been active means they are at an advantage.”

Sony chairman Gabriel Otiende however insists that the financial situation at the club Is still dire.

"We are aware that we will be expelled from the league if we don’t honour one more game but really it is not our making – the reality is we are in a bad situation financially and people should not be surprised if we fold up soon,” he said.

Kisumu All Stars have found the going tough so far but assistant coach Andrew Aroka believes they will record their first win Saturday afternoon.

“Inexperience has really been our major undoing but we have learnt crucial lessons and especially this week we have been working at fixing some mistakes in the team. Everyone is ready and the mood in the team ahead of the game is perfect,” he said.

HOMEBOYZ VISIT CHEMELIL

In other league matches set for Saturday afternoon, bottom of the table side Chemelil, who last weekend failed to travel to Mombasa for a game against Bandari, will be at home against Kakamega Homeboyz while KCB will take on Zoo at Machakos. Ulinzi Stars, who played to a barren draw with KCB on Saturday, will welcome Tusker at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru while Nzoia and Kariobangi Sharks will battle at Sudi.

The Narok Stadium will host a double header that will be aired live on Sunday. Melis Medo’s reign at Wazito begins with a tricky tie against Posta Rangers while Sofapaka welcome AFC Leopards in a late kick off at the same venue.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Sony Sugar v Kisumu AllStars – Awendo – 12pm

Chemelil Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz – Chemelil - 3pm

KCB v Zoo – Machakos – 3pm

Ulinzi Stars v Tusker – Nakuru – 3pm

Nzoia Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks – Sudi – 3pm

Sunday

Posta Rangers v Wazito – Narok – 2pm (Live)