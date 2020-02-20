Bukhungu Stadium expansion to cost Sh600 million

By KEN WAMASEBU

The second phase of construction at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County will cost Sh600 million, County Executive for Sports Robert Makhanu has said.

The expansion of the facility will increase the capacity to 25,000 seats. The construction of the first phase cost Sh433 million.

Makhanu said the County Government had instructed the contractor to ensure there were no delays in completion of the project.

“Phase two of the project will include construction of modern shelter stands to accommodate large crowds. The second phase is expected complete by end of the 2020,” said Makhanu.

He said the move would elevate the status of the pitch to be one of the finest sports arenas in the region.

The county official spoke at Bukhungu stadium on Tuesday. The stadium is serving as the official home ground for the Kakamega Homeboyz football club.

The Kakamega County Assembly approved the allocation of the Sh600 million in a supplementary budget approved last month. The expansion will include building of terraces and construction of a modern swimming pool, as well as installation of lifts at the facility.

The stadium will be operating normally with only the subjected areas being closed from the public.

Bukhungu stadium is expected to have conference facilities, an indoor fitness centre, media centre, recreational park, health centre and a banking facility.

“This reflects the county government’s commitment to deliver and ensure infrastructural development within the shortest time possible in the county,” he said.