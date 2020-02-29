Bundesliga’s youth leadership programme in Kenya launched

By NATION REPORTER

The German Bundesliga (football league) on Friday kicked-off its Youth Ambassador Programme in Kenya seeking to develop a group of 35 young adults aged between 18 and 25 into self-asserted community leaders as part of a long-term commitment to grow football internationally.

In partnership with streetfootballworld, Transforming Young Stars of Afric and Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, the youngsters will participate in a one-and-a-half year programme.

It will focus on several educational and social components, from personal development to communication for societal change and collaborative work.

“As one of the leading sport’s leagues on the planet we understand we have a responsibility to make a positive impact in local communities, using ‘Football as it’s meant to be’ to reach far beyond sports,” Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein said.

“The Bundesliga is renowned for the strong communities built around our unique clubs in Germany. Through the Youth Ambassador programme we will transport this special quality to Kenya as these young role models serve as educators across the region.”

During the programme, the young leaders will acquire general football coaching capabilities and learn how to utilise the game as a tool to teach life skills and educate others.

They will become influencers in their local communities and engage with their peers on social media through their shared passion for the Bundesliga.