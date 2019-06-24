Bungoma Journalists hit Busia in friendly

By GAETANO PESA

Conrad Kuchio and Hillary Wesonga were on target as Bungoma Journalists FC saw off Busia 2-1 in an entertaining friendly match played at Busia County Stadium on Saturday.

Busia, who started the match on a high, took the lead in the 22nd minute through dependable striker Gaitano Pessa, who connected with Elly Iteba’s cross to send a thunderbolt to the top right corner of Bungoma goal, with custodian Raphael Wanjala well beaten.

The home side could have doubled the lead five minutes to half time, but Pessa’s twin striker Frank Bwire missed a sitter. The teams went into the the break with the scores at 1-0.

After the restart, Busia suffered a setback when Bwire limped off the field with a suspected knee injury just six minutes into play. He was replaced by Okong’o Oduya.

Pessa then missed another opportunity on the hour mark when his shot went wide in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper after weaving his way past three defenders inside the box.

With Bwire, who was a thorn in the flesh of Bungoma defence missing, a now rejuvenated Bungoma side swiftly changed strategy, with Kuchio taking advantage of Busia’s defensive lapse to tap in John Makuba’s pin-point cross three minutes later.

Busia suffered another setback in the 65th minute when their left fullback Joseph Abuje was injured. He was replaced by Collins Wesonga.