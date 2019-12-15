Burundian among four released by Wazito

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito have released four players as the reorganisation of the playing unit begins to take shape ahead of the January transfer window.

The moneybags have axed goalkeeper Gad Mathew, former Gor Mahia fullbacks Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana as well as young midfielder John Katua who recently resumed training after recovering from a knee injury.

Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru confirmed the development to Nation Sport and revealed the team is keen on bringing on capable replacements.

“We have parted ways with the four and the coaches are already in the market looking for several players to sign when the mid-season transfer window opens,” Gicheru said.

Wazito recently brought in Briton Stewart Hall as head coach to be assisted by Frank Ouna after sacking former national team coach Stanley Okumbi and Fred Ambani.

They are thirteenth on the log with 11 points from 13 matches and face KCB on Sunday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos from 2pm.

Line up

Starting XI: 35. Kevin Omondi (GK), 2. David Otieno, 4. Bernard Ochieng, 7. Victor Ndinya, 16. Lloyd Wahome, 21. Amos Asembeka, 23. Elvis Rupia 27. Paul Acquah, 50. Brian Musa, 70. Ali Hassan Abondo, 99. Pistone Mutamba