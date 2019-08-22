Burundians arrive for Gor Mahia clash

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia’s opponents in the second leg of 2019 Caf Champions League preliminary match, Aigle Noir Makamba from Burundi, arrived in the country on Wednesday in readiness for Sunday’s clash at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The first batch of Aigle Noir Makamba’s 20-man contingent that included players and members of technical bench landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The remaining part of the squad is scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

“Yes they have arrived aboard a Kenya Airways flight, and are currently checking into a local hotel. Only 20 members of the squad and technical bench arrived. The others are expected in the country on Thursday morning,” Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda told Nation Sport on phone.

K’Ogalo’s coach Steven Pollack will be aiming for a win in the Sunday’s tie so as to progress to the first round with a scoring draw of any kind eliminating the 18-time Kenya Premier league champions from the continental tie.

Should they beat the Bipfubusa Joslin-coached Burundi team on Sunday, Gor will play winner of the preliminary round match between AS SONIDEP of Niger and USM Alger from Algeria. The Algerian champions won the first leg played in Niamey 2-1 and will be a familiar opponent since they were in the same group with K’Ogalo in last year’s Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile the prospects of Gor Mahia player Dennis Oliech featuring in Sunday’s encounter remain dim following a salary stand-off with the club.

The former Harambee Stars striker has not been attending training sessions with the team neither has he featured in continental and preseason matches.