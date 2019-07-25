Busia, Amaase shine in inaugural VTC games

In girl’s football, Nangina from Samia came from behind to hit Nambale (Nambale) 2-1 in a balanced pool ‘B’ encounter staged at Bulanda Primary School

By GAITANO PESA

Captain Brayan Mwanda and Hassan Mango scored a brace each as Busia swept aside Budalangi-based Busagwa 4-0 in a Pool ‘A’ football match of the inaugural Busia Vocational Training Centres (VTC)ball games that kicked off at Busia County stadium on Thursday.

Mango capitalized on defensive lapse to score the first goal in the 16th minute before Mwanda calmly beat opposing goalkeeper two minutes later to put his team on the driving seat.

Mango rounded up a seemingly easy first half for his side with his second in the 43rd minute.

At the restart, Busagwa put up a spirited fight that was quelled in the 55th minute by Mwanda who scored to put the match beyond the visitors' reach.

“The final score doesn’t mean that our opponents were weak, they just had a bad day in office. I thank my teammates for the perfect start and we will endeavour to replicate that in our second match against Amaase,” said Mango, who failed to score in the barren draw against Amaase in their second match of the day.

Busagwa's Robert Otwane noted they were punished for poor defending.

“We were poor in defence but we are going back to the drawing board to rectify our mistakes so that we don’t exit the championship early,” he said.

In the second match played at the same venue, Amaase from Teso South Sub County picked an easy 3-1 win over Buburi VTC from Samia.

Buburi were already out of contention in the first half courtesy of quick goals from Daniel Njore in the 11th and 25th minutes respectively.

Buburi captain Roy Sati gave his side a lifeline in the 35th with a well taken penalty after he was brought down in the box by Joseph Ochuchu.

However, Ochuchu atoned for his mistake with a powerful shot from the edge of the box in the 65th to secure maximum points for his side.

In pool ‘B’ matches, Amagoro from Teso North Sub County beat Butula 3-1 with Sylvester Okumu also bagging a brace to add on to Jacob Shikuku’s goal. Butula's consolation was delivered by Byron Okoth. In another pool 'B' match, Angurai (Teso North) beat Matayos (Matayos) 2-1.

In girl’s football, Nangina from Samia came from behind to hit Nambale (Nambale) 2-1 in a balanced pool ‘B’ encounter staged at Bulanda Primary School.

Ann Anita put her team ahead in the eighth minute but Mercy Achieng levelled in the 27th before tapping in a loose ball in the 47th minute to seal the win.

County Executive for Education John Mwami, who flagged off the event that has attracted 19 VTCs, and more than 600 participants said the two-day event is a step in the right direction in the county’s efforts to nurture talents.