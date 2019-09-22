alexa Bwire to lead Kenya U-20 against Zanzibar - Daily Nation
Bwire to lead Kenya U-20 against Zanzibar

Sunday September 22 2019

Kenya Under 20 head coach Stanley Okumbi gestures during their training session at the Gems Cambridge International School on September 17, 2019, ahead of the Cecafa U-20 Championships. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Kenya Under 20 head coach Stanley Okumbi gestures during their training session at the Gems Cambridge International School on September 17, 2019, ahead of the Cecafa U-20 Championships. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • Alvin Ochieng, Boniface Mwangemi, John Otieno and Tome Teka will provide the cover in defence
  • Sydney Lokale will lead the goal hunt up front with Wazito’s Musa Masika and Joshua Nyatini expected to provide the creative spark in midfield
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Kenya Under-20 national football team coach Stanley Okumbi has named the starting line-up for the Cecafa Under 20 Championship opening match against Zanzibar at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Kariobangi Sharks custodian Brian Bwire starts between the sticks and will also be the captain. Alvin Ochieng, Boniface Mwangemi, John Otieno and Tome Teka will provide the cover in defence.

Sydney Lokale will lead the goal hunt up front with Wazito’s Musa Masika and Joshua Nyatini expected to provide the creative spark in midfield.

The match kicks off at 2pm EAT.

Starting XI

Brian Bwire (GK), Alvin Ochieng, Bonface Mwangemi, Tom Teka, John Otieno, Fidel Origa, Joshua Nyatini, Patrick Otieno, John Njuguna, Musa Masika, Sydney Lokale

Subs

Bixente Otieno (GK), Brian Wepo, Alphonce Otieno, Peter Oudu, Chris Owino, Ronald Shichenje, Steve Otieno, Austine Otieno, Benson Omala

 

