Bwire to lead Kenya U-20 against Zanzibar

Kenya Under-20 national football team coach Stanley Okumbi has named the starting line-up for the Cecafa Under 20 Championship opening match against Zanzibar at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Kariobangi Sharks custodian Brian Bwire starts between the sticks and will also be the captain. Alvin Ochieng, Boniface Mwangemi, John Otieno and Tome Teka will provide the cover in defence.

Sydney Lokale will lead the goal hunt up front with Wazito’s Musa Masika and Joshua Nyatini expected to provide the creative spark in midfield.

The match kicks off at 2pm EAT.

Starting XI

Brian Bwire (GK), Alvin Ochieng, Bonface Mwangemi, Tom Teka, John Otieno, Fidel Origa, Joshua Nyatini, Patrick Otieno, John Njuguna, Musa Masika, Sydney Lokale

Subs