The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ordered Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh108 million in costs and damages for wrongful dismissal.

The Belgian coach was sacked by then FKF president Sam Nyamweya in 2014 after a disappointing aggregate loss to Lesotho in a 2015 Africa Nations qualifier.

Now 51, the seasoned trainer had only served a couple of months of his five-year contract offered to him by the Ministry of Sports and FKF after President Uhuru Kenyatta's recommendation.

When he was shown the door, he proceeded to sue FKF at Fifa and was awarded Sh60 million.

Not satisfied, the former DC Motema Pembe and Burundi trainer lodged an appeal at CAS in Lausanne for Sport asking for more money.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa contested that appeal, but lost out.

The ruling has also ordered FKF to pay Amrouche before the end of October 2019, and risk failing to be allowed to compete in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in case of a default.

"I will ask Fifa to give us an extension. We are paying for the ills by the former management. I will talk to the government and request they assist us in paying Amrouche," explained Mwendwa.

Amrouche was appointed Stars coach in 2013 and is best remembered for masterminding a credible draw away to high-flying Nigeria in Calabar in a 2014 World Cup qualification match and also steering Kenya to win the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.