CAS set to rule on Amrouche-FKF appeal

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to rule on the appeal case filed by former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche who is seeking Sh132 million compensation from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for wrongful dismissal.

Amrouche appealed against Fifa’s ruling directing FKF to pay him Sh60 million for terminating his contract in May 2014.

Through his lawyer Vitus Derungs, the Belgian lodged a claim with Fifa’s Player Status Committee on March 4, 2016 demanding Sh132 million and an additional Sh5 million compensation for wrongful dismissal.

Judge Geoff Thompson on January 25, 2018 directed FKF to pay the 50-year-old, within 30 days, the Sh60 million plus 5 percent per annum of the said amount as from March 4, 2016 until the date of the end of his deal that was due to elapse in January 2019.

Both FKF and the Belgian appealed the decision with Amrouche seeking to be given more money.

Fifa’s appellant body heard the case – listed as number 2018/A/5573 (Football Kenya Federation v Adel Amrouche) and 2018/A/5572 (Adel Amrouche v Football Kenya Federation) on February 6 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

“The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter is deliberating and preparing an Arbitral Award which will contain its decision. It is not possible to say at this time when that process will conclude,” CAS Communication Officer Katy Hogg told Nation Sport in an email exchange on Thursday.