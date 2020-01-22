CS Amina issues timeline for Nyayo Stadium works completion

Renovation works at the Nyayo National Stadium will be completed in March in line with a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

Mohamed said on Wednesday the contractor has promised to adhere to the timelines so that the stadium can be used to host national and international competitions.

The CS said construction, which has stalled since 2016, will be revived. However, Amina did not disclose if the government had engaged another contractor or not.

“We want ensure that this facility is readily available for use by our sportsmen and women because it has become an eyesore for Kenyans who pass here every day. This works have to be completed by the end of March. The contractor has agreed to adhere to that directive,” said Mohamed when she led a team of officials on a tour of the stadium.

For the past three years, Nyayo Stadium has been closed. The CS did not reveal if the government had an issue with the contractor resulting in delayed completion of the project.

The CS also sid thata ma tea from the Ministry of Public Works is assessing the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to know the areas that need to be renovated in readiness for this year’s World Athletics Under-20 Championship in July and the World Rally Championship series – the Safari Rally.

“We have Olympics, Safari Rally and the athletics Under-20 championship, so the stadiums should be ready before these major competitions. We have to complete Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums before we can concentrate on others across the country,” she added.

On football, the CS said they will write to the world football governing body Fifa to negotiate on the settlement of former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson who sued Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for wrongful dismissal.

The two were awarded Sh108 million and Sh55 million, respectively, by Fifa and the national team Harambee Stars risks being locked out of World Cup qualifiers if the two are not paid their dues.