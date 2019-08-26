By DAVID KWALIMWA

Gor Mahia will renew hostilities with Algerian side USM Alger in the first round of the Caf Champions League.

Nicholas Kipkurui on Sunday masterminded a 5-1 aggregate win for Gor Mahia over Burundi's Aigle Noir in the preliminaries of this season's Caf Champions League at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

USM on the other hand, secured a 5-2 aggregate win against Niger's SONIDEP after winning 3-1 in the return leg on Sunday.

Gor and USM Alger were in the same group of last season's Caf Confederation Cup. The sides played out a 0-0 draw in Nairobi with the Algerians winning the return leg 2-1.

CAF Champions League last-32 draw:

Al Nasr (LBA) v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

JS Kabylie (ALG) v Horoya AC (GUI)

ASC Kara (TOG) v V Club (COD)

Enyimba (NGR) v Al Hilal (SUD)

USM Alger (ALG) v Gor Mahia (KEN)

Cano Sport Academy (GEQ) v Al Ahly (EGY)

Generation Foot (SEN) v Zamalek (EGY)

Asante Kotoko (GHA) v Etoile Sahel (TUN)

Petro Luanda (ANG) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA)

Cote d'Or (SEY) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Nouadhibou (MTN) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Elect-Sport (CHA) v Esperance (TUN, holders)

Young Africans (TAN) v Zesco Utd (ZAM)

Platinum (ZIM) v UD Songo (MOZ)

Green Eagles (ZAM) v Primeiro Agosto (ANG)

Fosa Juniors (MAD) v TP Mazembe (COD)

First legs: Sept 13-15, second: Sept 27-29