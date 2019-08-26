alexa Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to face USM Alger - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to face USM Alger

Monday August 26 2019

Gor Mahia forward Nicholas Kipkirui (left) celebrates scoring with team-mate Boniface Omondi during their Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg against Burundi's Aigle Noir at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 25, 2019. Gor won 5-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Gor Mahia forward Nicholas Kipkirui (left) celebrates scoring with team-mate Boniface Omondi during their Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg against Burundi's Aigle Noir at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 25, 2019. Gor won 5-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • USM on the other hand, secured a 5-2 aggregate win against Niger's SONIDEP after winning 3-1 in the return leg on Sunday.
  • Gor and USM Alger were in the same group of last season's Caf Confederation Cup. The sides played out a 0-0 draw in Nairobi with the Algerians winning the return leg 2-1.
Advertisement
 
DAVID KWALIMWA
By DAVID KWALIMWA
More by this Author

Gor Mahia will renew hostilities with Algerian side USM Alger in the first round of the Caf Champions League.

Nicholas Kipkurui on Sunday masterminded a 5-1 aggregate win for Gor Mahia over Burundi's Aigle Noir in the preliminaries of this season's Caf Champions League at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

USM on the other hand, secured a 5-2 aggregate win against Niger's SONIDEP after winning 3-1 in the return leg on Sunday.

Gor and USM Alger were in the same group of last season's Caf Confederation Cup. The sides played out a 0-0 draw in Nairobi with the Algerians winning the return leg 2-1.

CAF Champions League last-32 draw:

Al Nasr (LBA) v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

Related Stories

JS Kabylie (ALG) v Horoya AC (GUI)

ASC Kara (TOG) v V Club (COD)

Enyimba (NGR) v Al Hilal (SUD)

USM Alger (ALG) v Gor Mahia (KEN)

Cano Sport Academy (GEQ) v Al Ahly (EGY)

Generation Foot (SEN) v Zamalek (EGY)

Asante Kotoko (GHA) v Etoile Sahel (TUN)

Petro Luanda (ANG) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA)

Cote d'Or (SEY) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Nouadhibou (MTN) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Elect-Sport (CHA) v Esperance (TUN, holders)

Young Africans (TAN) v Zesco Utd (ZAM)

Platinum (ZIM) v UD Songo (MOZ)

Green Eagles (ZAM) v Primeiro Agosto (ANG)

Fosa Juniors (MAD) v TP Mazembe (COD)

First legs: Sept 13-15, second: Sept 27-29

Note: winners qualify for group stage and losers drop to Caf Confederation Cup

Advertisement