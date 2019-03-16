Caf appoint officials for Gor Mahia's must-win Confed Cup tie

By VINCENT OPIYO

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Moroccan officials to handle the Confederation Cup group “D” match pitting Gor Mahia against Angolan giants Petro Atletico de Luanda at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Redouane Jiyed will be the man at the centre and will have compatriots Hicham Ait Abbou and Yahya Nouali as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Karim Sabry, also from Morocco, will be the fourth official while Malawian James Leonard Mwenda will serve as the match commissioner.

Nigerian Peter Edibi will be the referee assessor in the game and Frederick Acheampong from Ghana the general coordinator.

Kenyan Collins Okinyo will serve as the media officer.

Petro arrived in the country on Friday evening.

Both teams need a win to book a ticket to the quarterfinals whose draw will be conducted on March 20 in Cairo, Egypt.