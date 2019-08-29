By DAVID KWALIMWA

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad is on Friday afternoon expected to grace the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) U-15 final pitting rivals Kenya and Uganda in Asmara.

Ahmad, who doubles up as vice-president of the sport’s global body Fifa, was expected in Asmara Thursday evening in time for the final of the inaugural regional under-15 affair that involved 10 teams.

The tournament has been funded by Fifa under the “Fifa Forward” programme and is primarily aimed at nurturing talents. “I am glad my long term dream of mobilising the youth of the region is now bearing fruits. We have resources now to be able to organise many women and youth competitions in the region,” said Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye.

In a related development, Kenya coach Sagar Lakhani seems to agree with his boss Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, who explained on Wednesday that the experienced gathered by these kids in Asmara is important compared to the result in today’s final.

Kenya beat Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, and Rwanda to progress to the final.

“Winning is good but the most important thing is to learn so that the boys can graduate to become players of the national team of the highest calibre, said Lakhani.

Kenya held their nerve to defeat Rwanda 4-2 on post-match penalties in the first semi s on Wednesday to progress to the final.

Ibrahim Mone Mwaro, Robby Kahindi, Joseph Munala, Kevin Wangaya converted their penalties for Kenya.