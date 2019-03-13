Caf condoles with Hussein Swaleh's family

By VINCENT OPIYO

A Confederation of African Football (Caf) delegation on Wednesday paid a visit to condole with the family of fallen Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Lower Eastern branch chairman Hussein Swaleh Mtetu, who passed on in the Ethiopian plane crash on Sunday.

Swaleh – a former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) Secretary General, was among the 32 Kenyans who perished in Sunday morning's Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crash.

He was returning home after serving as match Commissioner in the 1-1 Caf Champions League match between Egyptian side Ismaily SC and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo played on Friday in Alexandria.

“He was a committed football administrator and we are very grateful for his services, we miss him and we will continue to miss him,” mourned Caf executive committee member, Leodegar Tenga speaking to the press at FKF’s Kasarani offices on Wednesday.

The former Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) president, Tenga, was accompanied by Caf’s acting secretary general, Moroccan Essadik Alaoui.

“On behalf of Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, we send our sincere condolences and we shall continue to do what he believed in, development of football in Kenya, the region and the continent,” added Tenga.

Swaleh’s brother Ashraf Hussein was grateful for the gesture exhibited by the continental body.

“Hussein was a dedicated and responsible father, one whom we all celebrate, we as a family promise to do everything that his legacy lives on,” a sorrowful Ashraf said accompanied by a section of the bereaved family.