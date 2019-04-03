Caf names officials for Gor, Berkane clash

By VINCENT OPIYO

Botswana referee Joshua Bondo has been appointed to officiate the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup tie pitting Gor Mahia against Moroccan side RS Berkane set for Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bondo was at the centre in Black Stars of Ghana’s 1-0 win over Harambee Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final group game in March.

The 41-year-old Bondo will be assisted by Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Marengula and Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho, who will serve in the game as first and second assistant referees respectively.

The clash will kick-off at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Petro Atletico of Angola have sacked Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi barely a week after being knocked out of the second tier continental championship by Gor Mahia.

The Angolan giants announced the development in a video conference by club president Tomas Faria on Tuesday.