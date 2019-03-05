 Referees for Harambee Stars crunch tie against Ghana named - Daily Nation
Caf names referees for Harambee Stars tie against Ghana

Tuesday March 5 2019

Kenya defender Philemon Otieno dribbles past Ghana's Majeed Waris during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group

Kenya defender Philemon Otieno dribbles past Ghana's Majeed Waris during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group "F" qualifier match at the Kasarani Stadium on September 8, 2018. PHOTO | FILE 

By COLLINS NABISWA
Caf has appointed Botswana referee Joshua Bondo to officiate Kenya’s final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana set for March 23 in Accra.

The 41-year-old Motswana will be assisted by his compatriots Meshack Medupio and Moemedi Godfrey Monakwane with the flags while the fourth will be Tshepo Mokani Gobagoga.

Bondo was at the centre of a Caf Confederation Cup group stage tie between Ghana’s Aduana Stars and Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas in August last year that saw the Ghanaians lose 2-0 and effectively dumped out of the continental competition.

Harambee Stars and Ghana have already qualified for the 2019 tourney in Egypt but the West Africans will be out to avenge the embarrassing 1-0 defeat they suffered in Nairobi in September last year.

The winner of this match will finish on top of Group F that also had Ethiopia and Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone was later excluded after Fifa suspended their federation over government interference.

