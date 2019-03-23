Caf picks officials for Kenya-Sudan Olympics qualifier

By VINCENT OPIYO

Madagascan officials have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to handle the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations second round qualifier pitting Emerging Stars against Sudan slated for Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Andofetra Rakotojaona will be at the centre of action with compatriots Velomanana Ferdinand and Randrianarivelo Ravonirina serving as the first and second assistant referees in that order.

Ben Amisy Tsimanohisty, also from Madagascar, will be the reserve referee.

Lewis Blaze Madeleine from Seychelles is the match commissioner’s as Congolese Louzaya René Daniel takes up the referee assessor responsibilities.

The match kicks off at 4pm.

Francis Kimanzi’s boys have a daunting task of overturning a 2-0 deficit they suffered on Wednesday in Khartoum in the first leg. The Kenyan lads need to score three clear goals to advance to the final qualification round.

In the event the game ends 2-0 in favour of the hosts, the match will head direct to penalties to decide the winner.

Either Libya or Nigeria lie in wait in the third round of the qualifiers.