Caf president Ahmad detained in France

Thursday June 6 2019

The President of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad (centre) gestures as he speaks to the Moroccan TV channel after an extraordinary meeting with CAF executives at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on November 30, 2018. Ahmad has been detained in France. PHOTO | CRISTINA ALDEHUELA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

BBC SPORT
By BBC SPORT
Fifa has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad is being questioned by authorities in France.

A statement from football's world governing body says it is "in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of Caf."

It added that "Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically.

"Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee."

