Caf president in Cameroon to inspect Afcon progress

By NDI EUGENE NDI

More by this Author

The president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) begins a three day official visit to Cameroon on Monday.

Ahmad Ahmad, who will be accompanied by an “important delegation of top officials” from the continental football governing body, is expected to meet with authorities and discuss about recent decisions taken regarding the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) and the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon); two major tournaments that Cameroon will host.

Cameroon’s minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who is also the local organizing committee president of the tournaments, said in a statement that during his stay in Cameroon, president Ahmad will hold “important consultations and meetings” with officials of the organizing committee of the tournaments.

“Important decisions relating to the organization of the Total Chan Cameroon 2020 and Afcon 2021 in Cameroon will be taken,” Mouelle Kombi said, adding that “the visuals of Total Chan Cameroon 2020 will be revealed during the gala night that will take place on January 15 in the presence of the Caf officials.”

The 2019 edition of Afcon in Egypt took place in June and July as the tournament was moved from the traditional January and February period, but Caf said it was considering moving the 2021 edition to the old calendar due to unfavourable climatic conditions.

“Due to metrological issues, the dates of the Afcon 2021 will be decided jointly by Caf and the host country,” the continental football body said in a statement in November.

Advertisement

It said in the statement at the end of its second statutory meeting of 2019 in Cairo that the dates for the final phase of the 2020 Chan were approved for April 4 to 25.