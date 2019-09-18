Caf release dates for Starlets-Ghana Olympic qualifier

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Dates for the third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier pitting Harambee Starlets against Ghana have been released.

Starlets will start away in Ghana on October 4 with the return tie set to be played four days later in Kenya.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed the team will depart for Ghana on October 2nd and return a day after the match.

Kenya beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the second round while the Black Queens thrashed Gabon 5-0 on aggregate. Kenya and Ghana played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played at Kasarani in November last year.