Caf release dates for Starlets-Ghana Olympic qualifier
Wednesday September 18 2019
Dates for the third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier pitting Harambee Starlets against Ghana have been released.
Starlets will start away in Ghana on October 4 with the return tie set to be played four days later in Kenya.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed the team will depart for Ghana on October 2nd and return a day after the match.
Kenya beat Malawi 5-3 on aggregate in the second round while the Black Queens thrashed Gabon 5-0 on aggregate. Kenya and Ghana played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played at Kasarani in November last year.
The aggregate winner of the tie will enter the penultimate stage of the qualifiers with an overall winner at that stage heading to the 2020 Olympics while the first runners up will play against the second-placed team from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).