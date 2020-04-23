Calls grow for ex-Cecafa boss Musonye to vie for FKF top job

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Stakeholders, majority of them former players have thrown their weight behind calls for Nicholas Musonye to vie for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

Former Harambee Stars captain, Austine Oduor said Musonye has been in football up to the level of Cecafa, hence has the required abilities to successfully lead Kenyan football.

“If he is willing to help our football, I wouldn’t doubt him. The football fraternity should consider him if he is willing to vie,” said Oduor who also played for Gor Mahia as a central defender.

“Those who come in football management, do so because they have other motives to benefit them, but Musonye has been in sports since he was a boy,” added Oduor, fondly referred to as “Makamu”.

Former Harambee Stars defender Ricky Solomon said the former Cecafa secretary general made a name by securing sponsorships for the regional body.

“With our support, Musonye has enough experience to succeed in rescuing our football,” Solomon said.

Josephat Murila, Tony Lidonde and Peter Lichungu who all played for AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars, also supported the entry of Musonye in national football politics. Murila, popularly known as “Controller” in his hey days, said Musonye can get enough support from the branches given his good name as a football administrator.

“He managed Cecafa, has a passion for football since his days as a sports reporter with Nation. He knows what is ailing Kenyan football,” said the former gifted sweeper.

Lidonde said Musonye was the right man to lead Kenyan football because he has plenty of experience in managing the game in this region.

“Musonye has a football dictionary in his head. We shall support him 100 per cent,” he said.

Speaking in Kakamega town, former Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil coach, Alfred Imonje urged Musonye to go for the top seat.