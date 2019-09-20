alexa Cameroon appoint new head coach - Daily Nation
Cameroon appoint new head coach

Friday September 20 2019

New Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao da Silva Oliveira. PHOTO | COURTESY |

NDI EUGENE NDI
By NDI EUGENE NDI
IN YAOUNDE

The Cameroon ministry of sports has announced that former Portuguese footballer, Antonio Conceicao da Silva Oliveira, known as Toni Conceicao, has been appointed as head coach of the national football team - the Indomitable Lions.

Conceicao will be assisted by former Cameroon national team player Francois Omam Biyick while Indomitable Lions legend Jacques Songo'o will serve as the goalkeepers trainer, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced.

The 57-year-old takes over from Dutchman Clarence Seedorf who was fired after this year's African Cup of Nations in Egypt where the five-time winners were eliminated in the second round.

