Cameroon appoint new head coach

By NDI EUGENE NDI

IN YAOUNDE

The Cameroon ministry of sports has announced that former Portuguese footballer, Antonio Conceicao da Silva Oliveira, known as Toni Conceicao, has been appointed as head coach of the national football team - the Indomitable Lions.

Conceicao will be assisted by former Cameroon national team player Francois Omam Biyick while Indomitable Lions legend Jacques Songo'o will serve as the goalkeepers trainer, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced.