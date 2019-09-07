alexa African football legend Samuel Eto'o retires - Daily Nation
African football legend Samuel Eto'o retires

Saturday September 7 2019

Chelsea's Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto'o celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on January 19, 2014. Chelsea won 3-1. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Cameroon's four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 38.

"The end, towards a new challenge," the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker posted on Instagram.

"Thank you all, big love, adrenalin," added Eto'o, who enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009.

In that time he won a pair of Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan.

He helped Jose Mourinho's team win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Last year, after a short spell with Turkish side Konyaspor, he joined Qatar league side, Qatar Sports Club, his last club.

With Cameroon he won two Africa Cup of Nations as well as Olympic gold in 2000.

