Cameroon name squad for Mozambique Afcon qualifier

Cameroon head coach, Antonio Conceiçao da Silva Oliveira has named a 33-man preliminary squad to face Mozambique in a two-leg 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier this month.

Former captain Nicolas Nkoulou is back in the squad. The defender, who was very instrumental in the Indomitable Lions’ triumph at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, took a break from international football shortly after lifting the trophy.

The return of the 29-year-old Torino FC centre back to the national team three years after the self-imposed break follows several negotiations including a recent meeting with Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi in Yaounde.

“I have received Nicolas Nkoulou in audience. As part of our discussions, the talented footballer reiterated his love for his country, Cameroon. I reminded him of my wish to see him again brilliantly defend the national colours,” Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on his Facebook page after meeting the soccer star.

RETURNEES

Other players making a return include two defenders; Allan Nyom who plies his trade with Spanish club Getafe CF and Jean Charles Castelletto from French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29.

The Portuguese tactician has also included two home-based players; goalkeeper Epane Lytizi of top tier side Stade Renard of Melong and attacker, Aboubakari Sidikki of Union of Douala.

Meanwhile foreign based midfielders; Onana Jean of Lille in France, Samuel Oum Gouet of SC Rheindorf Altach and Yan Brice Eteki of Spanish club Granada CF got their maiden call ups for the senior national team.

The newcomers have expressed excitement for their call-up and determination to give their best to become regulars.

“It is a feeling of joy and honour to be called for the first time to this great team; the Indomitable Lions. It is true that every Cameroonian player will dream of taking part in this [2021] African Cup of Nations on home soil. We will see what the future has in store for us,” Samuel Oum Gouet told a leading local radio station.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrica Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Haschou Kerrido (CIK Kamsar, Guinea Conakry), Epane Lytizi (Stade Renard-Cameroon)

Defenders

Allan Nyom (Getafe, Spain), Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), ), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Harold Moukouri (Middlesbrough, England), Ngadeu Ngadjui Michael – (La Gantoise, Belgium), Nkoulou Nicolas (Torino, Italy), Dawa Tchakonte Joyskim (Fk Marioupol, Ukraine), Oyongo Bitolo Ambroise (Montpellier, France), Castelletto Jean Charles (Brest, France), Ngouyamsa Ahmad (Dijon, France), Ngah Fabrice (Raja – Casablanca, Morocco)

Midfielders

Bambock Franck (Maritimo, Portugal), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Zambo Anguissa André Frank (Villareal, Spain), Olinga Fabrice (Mouscron, Belgium), Djoum Gilles Arnaud (Al Read, Saudi Arabia), Eteki Brice Yan (Granada, Spain), Oum Gouet Samuel (Altach, Austria), Onana Jean (Lille, France)

Forwards