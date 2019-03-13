Can Homeboyz shock travel-weary Gor Mahia?

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Can Kakamega Homeboyz shock record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia?

This is the big question as Gor welcome Nicholas Muyoti's men in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) on Thursday at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

Homeboyz are winless against Gor Mahia in the past eight league matches - with only two of the games ending in a stalemate - making Gor Mahia huge favourites for the win in the encounter.

The Kakamega-based side are will be buoyed by their 6-0 win over Mount Kenya United in the last league encounter on March 2 while Gor are till smarting from their two consecutive losses away in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage to Hussein Dey of Algeria (1-0) and Zamalek of Egypt (4-0) in Alexandria last Sunday.

In the local scene, Gor edged Tusker 1-0 in a controversial league match in Machakos on February 27 and will hope to pick up from where they left as they eye to close in on leaders Bandari.

GOR FOURTH

K’Ogalo head into this fixture ranked fourth on the table on 29 points, eight ahead of ninth-placed Homeboyz who have played two games more.

Gor captain Harun Shakava could face his former employers although coach Hassan Oktay could field his fringe players ahead of their must-win Confederation Cup match against Petro Atletico of Angola on Sunday.

“We have this game against Homeboyz but wary of a big task on Sunday, at Gor Mahia, we always play every match to win,” said Oktay.

"It will be a tough match because they also want points but we want to reduce the gap between us and leaders by winning to remain in title contention,” noted Shakava, who was roped in from Homeboyz in January 2014.

Muyoti is eager to extend his fine run since taking over at Homeboyz last month with a good result against Gor.

Muyoti, who ditched Nzoia Sugar for Homeboyz a fortnight ago, is yet to lose having settled for a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka and the 6-0 mauling of Mt Kenya United in his first two games.

“We respect Gor Mahia but on the match day we will all be seeking a positive result. The big win was motivating to the boys and we are prepared for the battle tomorrow,” Muyoti said.

Gor v Homeboyz previous results:

2018: Kakamega Homeboyz 2-3 Gor Mahia (May 9), Gor Mahia 3-1 Kakamega Homeboyz (August 13)

2017: Gor 1-0 Homeboyz (April 8), Homeboyz 0-1 Gor (November 11)

2016: Homeboyz 0-3 Gor (April 2), Gor 1-1 Homeboyz (July 10)