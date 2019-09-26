Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal travel to Liverpool

By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Liverpool will host Arsenal and Chelsea face Manchester United in two blockbuster League Cup fourth round ties.

Wednesday's draw for the last 16 produced two eye-catching ties as Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders take on the Gunners at Anfield and struggling United head to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record eight times, beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 to reach the fourth round, while Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0.

United, who last won the League Cup in 2017, needed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over third tier Rochdale to limp through after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

In contrast to United's latest disjointed effort, last season's runners-up Chelsea hammered Grimsby 7-1.

Related Stories Solskjaer wants Man United to show killer instinct

Advertisement

Southampton's prize for a first win at local rivals Portsmouth in 35 years is a trip to holders Manchester City.

There were also all-Premier League ties between Everton and Watford and Aston Villa and Wolves.

The two lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, fourth tier pair Crawley and Colchester, were drawn together.

Leicester will travel to Burton, while in an all-League One clash Oxford will host Sunderland.

Fourth round draw

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Southampton

Crawley v Colchester

Oxford v Sunderland

Aston Villa v Wolves

Burton v Leicester

Chelsea v Manchester United

Liverpool v Arsenal