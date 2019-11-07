Cash-strapped Gor Mahia abandon e-ticketing

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have abandoned the e-ticketing system the club adopted barely two months ago.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier said the club will revert to the old manual ticketing starting with this weekend's Mashemeji derby against their eternal rivals AFC Leopards at Kasarani until the "challenges surrounding the use of the e-ticketing system are resolved."

Rachier told Nation Sport the online mode of purchasing tickets had cost the club a lot of money.

“We have noticed a very big drop in revenue collection since we started using it. It is sad that we have never collected more than Sh1 million even in matches which are attended by our fans in numbers,” said Rachier.

“The system was good but its main disadvantage was in the verification process where the club lost a lot of money. Even in the normal matches we ended banking very little money compared to what we collected in the past,” he added.

Rachier urged fans to out in large numbers and purchase tickets for the weekend match tickets at different outlets early enough so as to avoid crowding at the gate before the derby.

