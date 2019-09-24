Cash-strapped Gor Mahia in need of Sh12million

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia is in deep financial crisis and needs almost Sh12 million to pay two months salaries to its players and cater for this weekend's continental assignment against Algeria Champions USM Alger.

According to club CEO Lordvick Aduda, the 18 times league champions need Sh10 million to offset salaries arrears and another Sh2 million to fund their Caf Champions League first round second leg encounter against USM Alger to be staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

“We are at our very lowest moment because we lack funds. We are hosting USM Alger on Sunday and apart from Sh10 million we owe our players as two month salaries, we also need Sh 2 million for the Caf match, an amount which we don’t have as at now," said Aduda.

According to him, the club has to cater for return air ticket for their guests totalling to Sh500,000 and transport for the four match officials and match commissioner for the four days which they shall be in the country, an amount totalling to Sh200,000.

Other expenses are accommodation for the match officials and commissioner which takes up to Sh300,000, stadium hiring which goes for around Sh300,000 and local transport for the away team and security during the match which is around Sh400,000.

The club also has to further pay the match commissioner and referees around Sh300,000.

“Those are our estimates but the problem is that we don’t have money to meet them. Honouring a home match is also as expensive as traveling to play an away game,” added Aduda.

It is this expenses that have overwhelmed the club and the leadership are now calling on the fans to come to their rescue and help them pay players and meet the Caf match expenses.

USM Alger are set to arrive in the country on Friday afternoon for the return fixture after hammering Gor Mahia 4-1 at home on September 15.

Gor will have to beat them 3-0 so as to advance to the group stages of the competition, but that will be an uphill task and the current financial challenges rocking the club do not help.