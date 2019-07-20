Cecafa final: KCCA, Azam vie for top honours

By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN KIGALI, RWANDA

Defending champions Azam will Sunday evening confront Uganda’s KCCA in the final match of the Cecafa Kagame Cup at the Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo on the final day of this 14-day annual club showpiece.

And before that game, guests AS Maniema from DR Congo and Zambia’s Green Eagles will play each other in a contest that will determine which teams finishes third and fourth.

Azam’s Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident his side are within touching distance of retaining the trophy. A win will represent a hat-trick of titles for the Dar-es-Salaam-based side who also won this tournament in 2015 and 2017. Only Kenya’s AFC Leopards have won this competition thrice in a row, between 1982 and 1984.

“We started slowly but have picked up and played well. I think the win over TP Mazembe (in the quarters-finals) was the turning point,” he said.

KCCA beat Azam in the group stage of this tournament and coach Mike Mutebi is confident his team can repeat the feat.

“We did not come with our strongest team but will still congratulate the boys because they have put up a fight. We have played Azam before and so we know what to expect. It will be an interesting game,” he said.

Youngster Allan Okello, 19, is KCCA’s most influential player while Said Athuman is the player to watch out for the Tanzanians.