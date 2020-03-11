By JEFF KINYANJUI

After two decades in power, Nicholas Musonye has officially left his role as the Council for East and Central Football Associations (Cecafa) Secretary General.

Musonye officially handed over the reins to former SuperSport East Africa General Manager Auka Gacheo in a ceremony held at the Tanzania Football Federation office in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

“I had promised an open and transparent transition process and that is what we have done today. Auka Gacheo has worked around football for a very long time and I am confident he has what it takes to steer Cecafa to the next level,” Musonye told Nation Sport.

Musonye has in the recent past revealed his plans to venture into politics. He now says he is ready for the next phase of his professional life.

“I have left Cecafa in high spirits and I know it is in better hands. I have my plans and in the next week or so I will announce what I intend to do. I am no longer tied to Cecafa and I am now free to engage in politics or any other thing,” he added.

TFF President Wallace Karia, who was elected to serve as Cecafa president late last year also thanked Musonye for his service to the organisation.

“On behalf of Cecafa, we would like to thank Musonye for the good job he has done. At one point he was left alone but still stood firm and steadied the ship. Cecafa would not be where it is now without his good job,” said Karia.

Auka on the other hand says he is ready to roll his sleeves and build on Musonye's work at Cecafa.

“I know the spotlight will now be on me but with the help of everyone at Cecafa, I know we can together continue with the good projects initiated by predecessor Musonye. It is not easy to fit in the shoes but what I promise is to do my best,” he said.

“Cecafa is now directly in charge of nine competitions and that includes women and youth tournaments. Fifa now supports us but we need to work hard to secure more sponsors. We can achieve that by having good competitions that will attract more fans to the stadia,” he added.