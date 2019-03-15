Home Sports Football Champions League: Man United draw Barcelona, City to play Spurs Friday March 15 2019 The Uefa Champions league trophy is exhibited ahead of the draw for the Champions League quarter-final draw, on March 15, 2019 at the House of European football in Nyon. PHOTO | FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP In Summary United will face Barca away in the first leg. Advertisement By AFP More by this Author Advertisement Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. In the headlines How Samuel Ragira met his death - VIDEO Ex-UoN student leader had taken on police, goons over harassment. Ethiopian plane crash: Probe begins in Paris 49 dead in New Zealand mosque horror Things you should never say to your boss Sh50 million token for Harambee Stars players 'approved' No bodies to bury: Shocker for Kenyan kin in Ethiopia - VIDEO High school teacher shot dead by her AP husband