Champs Gor Mahia throw down the gauntlet

It may be early days, but Gor Mahia is showing the signs of challenging for an unprecedented fourth Kenyan Premier League title on the spin.

And at the wrong end of the log, sugar-belt sides Chemelil and Sony, plus newly promoted Kisumu All-Stars, already appear to be flirting with relegation.

Gor Mahia needed a Boniface Omondi improvised goal in the last 10 minutes of the game to defeat Zoo Kericho by a solitary goal and maintain a hundred percent winning record in its opening four matches.

This outcome, coupled with a 2-0 victory over Nzoia Sugar in mid-week suggests the reigning champions have gotten over that embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Algeria USM Alger in the Caf Champions League.

"I have to stress that this is an important result because we needed to collect maximum points against a team that put in a hundred percent throughout. In the end, our quality was the difference. Our wish is to try and put together a positive run that will bring us confidence and help us achieve our targets," explained Gor coach Steve Polack.

Past winners AFC Leopards and Tusker are so far doing a good job of keeping up pace with Polack's charges.