Harambee Stars storm Cecafa semis

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Defending champions Kenya have progressed to the semi-finals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after beating Sudan 2-1 in a Group 'B' match at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars had to come from behind to secure this victory after Mohammed Namir handed Sudan a lead at the half-hour mark.

But Hassan Abdalla scored his second goal in as many games after 65 minutes, and then Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa sealed the lead with his first international goal on the stroke of full-time.

Stars navigated through this match without coach Francis Kimanzi, who has been handed a two-match stadium ban, after he was found guilty of exhibiting 'unsporting behaviour' during the team's opening 1-0 win over Tanzania at the same venue on Sunday.