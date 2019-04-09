By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Ladies from Mombasa County are the winners of Coast region finals of youth football tournament dubbed ‘Chapa Dimba na Safaricom’.

Roared by a huge home crowd, Shimanzi beat Maweni United from Malindi 2-0 in the final played on Sunday at at Bomu Stadium in Mombasa, with goals from Cedrick Asmani and Safari Juma in the first half.

Asmani was also voted the Most Valuable player in the tournament.

Dennis Okwaro scored the consolation for Maweni with 16 minutes to go.

Chagamwe Ladies clinched the women’s crown after beating Solwogidi 1-0. Hadwa Issa scored the all-important goal from a header.

“It was a challenge to play on artificial turf under floodlights. This victory is a great motivation to the team and we are determined to excel in the nationals,” said Chagamwe Ladies striker Joyce Hamisi. Hamisi also emerged the top scorer in the women’s category.

The winning teams received Sh200,000 each and qualified to play in national finals scheduled for June. Runners-up pocketed Sh100,000.

Already, Al Ahly and Kitale Queens, both from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndiwa Queens from Nyanza region as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s and Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets to the national finals.

After the national finals, an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain where they will play against local youth sides.