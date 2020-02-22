By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The girls' final of this year’s Nairobi region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament at Jamhuri High School will be a repeat of season one event.

Starehe's Beijing Raiders - who are season one winners - and defending champions Acakoro Ladies from Korogocho will renew rivalry in the match, which promises to be explosive.

Apart from defending their title, Acakoro Ladies will also be looking to avenge their 5-0 thrashing by Beijing Raiders in the season one finale.

In the semi-finals held Saturday at the same venue, Raiders captain Maximila Robi scored a brace in the second-half, as the Starehe based side trounced Westland's Kibarage Girls 3-0. Martha Mutheu gave the season one champions the lead in the first-half.

"We expected a big win, something like a 5-0 win, but I will accept the result. We are prepared for our opponents in the final," said Raiders coach Mark Okwiri.

Acakoro Ladies, who are also the 2019 national's runners-up, thrashed St Anne's Eaglets 5-1 to remain on course to defending their title.

Advertisement

Catherine Omondi, Florence Achieng', Sylvia Makungu and Herine Atieno scored within the first half hour to give the defending champions a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Shantel Muthoni reduced the deficit moments before the break.

While St Anne's Eaglets returned stronger in the second period, it is Acakoro who found the net through Omondi to extend their lead.

"I feel happy to have won the match, it was not easy, especially in second half. We took our chances and that is what helped us. We want to go to the national finals and we are sure it will happen," said Acakoro coach Pauline Awuor.

In the boys' category, either Hakati Sportiff or Dagoretti High School will be crowned the region's new champions.

The reigning champions, South B from Starehe, failed to make it past group stages.

To reach the final, Hakati Sportiff beat Brookshine Academy 3-0, with Lewis Bandi, Juma Otieno and Lewis Mutava scoring a goal apiece.

"I am happy with the players because they did all that we discussed in training. I hope they will do the same in the final, so that we proceed to the nationals," said Hakati Sportiff coach Charles Nyongesa.

Dagoretti High School edge Kenya School of Government (KSG) 3-0 in the other semi-finals. Jamin Mongoi, Felix Okoth and Victor Hagai scored for the students in the lop-sided match.

Nation Media Group's Nation FC will play Safaricom's "Team Pepea" in a curtain-raiser match for the much-anticipated finals. Nation FC are using the match to prepare for their tour of Narok County on February 29. They will face Narok County Government at Narok Stadium.

RESULTS

Boys' semi-finals

Hakati Sportiff 3 Brookshine Academy 0

Dagoretti High School 3 KSG 0

Girls' semi- finals

Acakoro Ladies 5 St Anne's Eaglets 1

Beijing Raiders 3 Kibarage Girls 0

FIXTURES

Finals curtain-raiser: Team Pepea v Nation FC 9am

Girls’ final: Acakoro Ladies v Beijing Raiders 10:30am