Chapa Dimba heads to Central region

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

The ongoing Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom National Youth tournament heads to Nanyuki for the Central Regional Finals on January 18 and 19 at the Nanyuki Stadium.

New champions will be crowned in the boys’ category after last season’s winners Euronuts from Kiambu were edged out of the tournament at the group stage.

Barcelona FC from Laikipia, who have since rebranded themselves to Falling Waters, will look to defend their title in the girls’ category after successfully securing a slot for the regional finals.

“We are happy to be back to discover and unearth raw talent through Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, kicking off the year in Nanyuki for the Central regional finals. I urge the fans to turn up in large numbers to be part of the two-day event,” said Naaman Amboka, Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central Region Coordinator.

A total of eight teams qualified for the regional finals with four boys’ teams; Irigiro FC from Maragua, Jysa from Juja, Ulinzi youth from Nanyuki and Kiamutugu boys from Kirinyaga.

Limuru Starlets, Achievers Queens from Ruiru, Falling Waters from Nyahururu and Nyer’s Karima queens make up the girls’ teams.

Advertisement

Winners will walk away with a cash prize of Sh200,000 and an opportunity to represent the Central Region in the national finals. The runners-up will also receive Sh100,000 each with a host of individual prizes to be won.

Already, North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa and Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi and Kwale Ladies have booked their spots for the national finals where Sh1 million is up for grabs.

This season, two coaching and scouting clinics conducted by certified LaLiga coaches are featuring in the tournament. The first one was held in Mombasa and the next clinic is set for February 22 and 23 in Nairobi.