Chapa Dimba’ heads to Coast after Garissa

The battle for “Chapa Dimba na Safaricom” heads to Mombasa County this weekend where the Coast regional finals will take place at Bomu Stadium, Changamwe.

Reigning champions Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Starlets were both bundled out of the tournament at the group stages, paving the way for new winners to be crowned.

“We expect a highly competitive matches from what we have seen with the eight teams so far. I urge people to turn up in large numbers to support their favourite teams,” ‘Chapa Dimba na Safaricom’ Coast Region Coordinator Michael Karanja said.

Out of the 98 teams that participated in the qualifiers from the Coast Region, four boys’ teams; Kaya Stars, Young Muslims, Young Gunners and Yanga will join four girls’ teams; Kaloleni Starlets, Kwale Queens, Emmaussians and Malindi Action in the regional finals.

Taught life skills

The second of the scheduled eight regional finals will begin with coaching and scouting clinics Thursday and Friday to be attended by over 100 “Chapa Dimba” coaches from North Eastern, Eastern, Central and Coast regions.

The clinics will be conducted by certified La Liga coaches and will involve theoretical lectures and on-field sessions.

The players will also be taken through life skills and mentorship sessions on the weekend of the competition before taking to the pitch in the evening.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2020.

The runners -up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.