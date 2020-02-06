Chapa Dimba heads to Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Eastern region will this weekend crown new champions as the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Youth tournament makes its way to Machakos Stadium for the regional finals.

With last season’s winners Supersolico from Mwingi and St Mary’s Ndovea from Makueni failing to qualify from the group stages, eight boys’ and girls’ teams will take to the field with the hope of becoming the new champions and getting the chance to represent the region at the national finals set for June.

In the boys’ semis, Tumaini School from Makueni will face Biashara FC from Moyale as Black Panthers from Meru Central take on St Daniels from Chuka.

In the girls’ semi-finals, Isiolo Queens will play Mabuu Queens from Moyale as season one champions Ngakaa Talent from Makueni play Chuka University.

“Through this tournament, upcoming players gain exposure and a chance to showcase their talent. Various stakeholders from the football scene converge at this competition, increasing the chances of players getting scouted to play for top clubs and the national team like we have seen with Harambee Starlets,” said Boniface Ndambuki, coach of Ngaaka Talent.

The winners will walk away with Sh200,000 with the losing finalists pocketing Sh100,000.

Advertisement

North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa and Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi and Kwale Ladies are among the teams that have already qualified for the national finals, where the winners will get bag Sh1 million.

Other teams that have booked their tickets to the national finals include Central region’s Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki.

This season, two coaching and scouting clinics by certified La Liga coaches have been included in the tournament. The first one was held in Mombasa in December 2019 and the next clinic is set for February 22 and 23 in Nairobi.

Thirty-two boys and girls will this season be selected after the regional finals to form an all-star team that will attend a 10-day training camp in Spain, during which they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga football academies.

Eastern regional final fixture

Saturday (semi finals)

Boys

Tumaini School v Biashara – 10:30am

Black Panthers v St Daniels – 2:30pm

Girls

Isiolo Queens v Mabuu Queens – 8:30am