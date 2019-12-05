Chapa Dimba prospect itching for Spain trip

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Abdalla Maro, who turns out for Garissa-based side Berlin FC, won the Golden Boot award after emerging top scorer during the North Eastern Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals last week.

For his exploits, the 17-year-old became the first player to be drafted into the select side that will travel to Spain for a 10-day training camp in May next year. The Chapa Dimba All Star team will play friendly matches against academy teams of top Spanish La Liga clubs. Abdalla says this is a dream come true after narrowly missing out last season due to documentation issues.

“Last season I was selected but I was missing some documents hence couldn’t travel. This time I have all the documents and can’t wait to board that plane to Spain,” Abdalla told Nation Sport.

Abdalla is a huge Real Madrid fan and hopes the trip to Spain will be the beginning of his professional football career.

“I started playing football from a young age and I love the game. I know through Chapa Dimba I can get noticed by scouts and kick start my career. This (playing football) is what I want to do for the rest of my life and I have worked really hard to get this far. It hasn’t been an easy ride but at least I can see light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

The tournament moves to Mombasa for the Coast Region finals to be held at Bomu Stadium this weekend. The venue will also host the national final in June next year and Abdalla hopes to lift the title with Berlin.

“Our target is to win the national trophy and we are working so hard to achieve this. However we know it won’t be easy but we want to prove to the world that in North Eastern there is talent too and we can compete against youth from other regions and win,” said Abdalla.