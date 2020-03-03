By VICTOR OTIENO

Jane Njeri is over the moon after being named in the final Harambee Starlets squad for the Turkish International Cup tournament.

The 17-year-old, who plays for non-league side Falling Waters Football Club in Laikipia, was among the 21 players who jetted out to Turkey on Tuesday morning for the competition set to run from March 4 to 11.

“I never expected it because everyone in the camp was good. I am very happy because playing for Harambee Starlets has been my dream,” said an elated Njeri.

Njeri caught the eyes of Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma following her outstanding performance in this year’s Central Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament.

She scored six goals to help Falling Waters FC retain the regional girls’ title and was also crowned the top scorer.

Njeri will contend for a starting position with Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens) and Purity Ayetu (Zetech Sparks) during the week-long tourney.

“I thank the coach for considering me. I am going to give my best to help the team perform well in the competition, so that I remain part of the team for future competitions,” she said.