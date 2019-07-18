Who will blink first? Chase for coveted final slots on

By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN KIGALI, RWANDA

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Cup enters the semi-finals stage Friday afternoon at the Stade Kigali here in Rwanda, with Ugandan champions Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) and Zambia's Green Eagles clashing in what is potentially the match of the day.

From the 16 teams that registered to compete in this two-week regional club football showpiece, only four sides, including Tanzania’s Azam and guest team AS Maniema from DR Congo, remain in contention to win the overall gong that comes with a Sh3 million cash prize.

The rest, including African bigwigs TP Mazembe, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Bandari, plus host teams Rayon Sport, APR and Mukura Victory have suffered elimination.

KCCA will meet Eagles in the opening semi-final as defending champions Azam tackle Maniema. The tournament organisers are yet to confirm kick off timings.

By the look of things, KCCA - who knocked out Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the quarters - are considered favourites to not only beat Green Eagles in the first semi-final, but also go all the way and win the overall title for the second time in the club’s history.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi will rely on teenage wonder boy Allan Okello. The 19-year-old recently attended trials at top Swiss club FC Zurich and was the key mastermind behind Rayon’s downfall in the quarters.

Okello not only laid on the assist for the team’s opening goal for against Rayon but also impressed throughout this game alongside teammates Gift Ali, Mike Mutyaba, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and Sadam Juma.

“We have now started thinking of how we can win the cup. But the focus is to first win the next game,” said Mutebi, who has led the team to successive appearances in both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup group stage.