Chelsea defender set for Serie A return
Wednesday August 21 2019
Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta is set to join Roma on a season-long loan.
The 27-year-old Italy international arrived in Rome on Tuesday to complete the deal.
Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino on a four-year deal for Sh2.9 billion (£23m) in 2017.
But after 22 appearances in the Premier League in his first season he only played four times in 2018/19. He has not made an appearance for Chelsea this season.
Fellow defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill have already left Stamford Bridge this summer.