Chelsea defender set for Serie A return

Wednesday August 21 2019

Chelsea's Italian defender Davide Zappacosta (left) vies with Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil during their League Cup semi-final match at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 24, 2018. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK |

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta is set to join Roma on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old Italy international arrived in Rome on Tuesday to complete the deal.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino on a four-year deal for Sh2.9 billion (£23m) in 2017.

But after 22 appearances in the Premier League in his first season he only played four times in 2018/19. He has not made an appearance for Chelsea this season.

Fellow defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill have already left Stamford Bridge this summer.

