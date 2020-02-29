Chelsea now face uncertainty over Abraham injury

By AFP

LONDON

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed the club "are not clear" on how long Tammy Abraham will be out of action following a recurrence of the England striker's ankle injury.

The 22-year-old limped away from Chelsea's warm-down after the London club's chastening 3-0 loss at home to German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Abraham managed to play through the pain in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Leicester on February 1 but it now appears he failed to recover fully and may have exacerbated his original injury.

"For Tammy it's the same - we are trying to find a solution. It's obviously frustrating that he comes in and out somewhat, but he's injured," Lampard said Friday.

The Chelsea boss said he was uncertain as to how long Abraham would be sidelined on this occasion.

"I don't know, we need to see," he said. "I speak to the doctors every day about it but we are not actually clear on that one.

"At the minute he's not doing anything active for the next couple of days, so I don't know. And I don't know how long that will be."

Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all miss Chelsea's match away to Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday with ongoing injury problems.

But midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make his first appearance this season - and first for the Blues under Lampard - following Achilles surgery.

"It would mean a lot to him and me for him to get some time on the field now," explained Lampard. "It's a lonely place, it's a long time.

"He was in a very good run of form last year. He was playing really well and getting confidence. And he hasn't kicked a ball for me.